Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,572.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Request has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $143,572.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Huobi Global, GOPAX and Gate.io. During the last week, Request has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Koinex, Coineal, COSS, DDEX, WazirX, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, GOPAX, Bitbns and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

