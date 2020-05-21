Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

FR stock traded down C$0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 392,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.48. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,350,509. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,861,888.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

