Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.30 million.

TSE MMX traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,590. The company has a market capitalization of $764.05 million and a PE ratio of -71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.87. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

