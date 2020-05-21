Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Iterum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

ITRM stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Iterum Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

