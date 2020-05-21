Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for zooplus (ZO1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of zooplus (ETR: ZO1) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2020 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – zooplus was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – zooplus was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – zooplus was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – zooplus was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – zooplus was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – zooplus was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – zooplus was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – zooplus was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – zooplus was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – zooplus was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – zooplus was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – zooplus was given a new €136.00 ($158.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €142.00 ($165.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -84.02. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($168.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €95.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.