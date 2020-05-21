Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 21st (AJRD, BCS, BTB.UN, CGX, KBL, KEY, MDT, NTRA, SO, TTC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 21st:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$34.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Under Armour, Inc. is involved in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company’s Under Armour Connected Fitness(TM) platform provides digital health and fitness community through UA Record, MapMyFitness, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal applications. Under Armour, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the fiscal second quarter, UGI Corp delivered better-than-expected earnings, while revenues were lower than expectations. The strategic acquisitions will boost its performance in the long term. Considering the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company slashed capital expenditures guidance to $730 million from $850 million for fiscal 2020. The company exited the fiscal second quarter with $1.2 billion liquidity. However, in the past 12 months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. It caters to its customers’ propane requirements from a limited number of suppliers, with fixed-price contracts. Therefore, any disruption in the supply of propane will affect its business and profitability. The company is exposed to several regulatory and environmental uncertainties.”

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.