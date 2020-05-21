Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 21st (CNI, ECC, ELF, FOCS, FSS, GLOB, GLPG, GMRE, GOOD, GREZF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 21st:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $248.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.