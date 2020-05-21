Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):

5/18/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($4.34).

5/12/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 342 ($4.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 293 ($3.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/20/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/20/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/14/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/2/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 290 ($3.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DLG traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 264.70 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 299.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

