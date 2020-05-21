Reviewing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and Sterling Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 25.50% 7.47% 1.07% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.55 $427.04 million $2.07 5.15 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

