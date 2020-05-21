Reviewing Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -118.68% Champions Oncology -0.58% -7.73% -1.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -33.91 Champions Oncology $27.07 million 3.91 $130,000.00 $0.01 891.00

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Proteon Therapeutics. Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Proteon Therapeutics and Champions Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Champions Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Champions Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than Proteon Therapeutics.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Proteon Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

