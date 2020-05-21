Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,851,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 411,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,725,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $121.58 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,325.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock worth $314,741,702. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

