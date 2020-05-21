Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Spire worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Cfra decreased their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Spire stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

