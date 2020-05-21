Rhumbline Advisers Buys 29,921 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

TAP stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -291.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

