Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.95 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of EMN opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

