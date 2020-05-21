Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,951 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.