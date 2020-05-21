Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 1,599,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,921. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 289,030 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.