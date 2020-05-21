RingCentral (RNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $236.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

5/4/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

5/1/2020 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $255.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – RingCentral had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RingCentral had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.74. 48,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,501. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $292.48. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,860 shares of company stock worth $35,843,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $26,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

