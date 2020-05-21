Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $657.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 149,414,333 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

