RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Update

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 75,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,196. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $818.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

