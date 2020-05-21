Robert W. Baird Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Cfra lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.14. 2,559,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

