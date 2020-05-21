Robert W. Baird Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $193.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.80. 31,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,057. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

