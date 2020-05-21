Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,679,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $2,024,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.06. 103,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.