Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €113.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.63 ($147.24).

MorphoSys stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €116.70 ($135.70). The stock had a trading volume of 136,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

