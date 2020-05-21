Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$23.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.70. 139,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,432. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.92.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.