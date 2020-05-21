Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Target Price to C$14.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Sunday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.39.

SIA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.95. 272,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.22 million and a P/E ratio of 99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.44. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.35.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

