Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 717,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,158,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Gerstein Fisher grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. KSA Capital Management bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 101.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 881,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,508,000 after purchasing an additional 443,883 shares during the period. MUFG Americas bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

