Royal Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.