Royal Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,406 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $92.51. 637,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

