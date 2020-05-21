Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 125,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,174. The stock has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

