Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,387 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.40 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.