Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,591 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

