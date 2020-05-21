Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,099 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 104,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 292.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $207,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,212,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

