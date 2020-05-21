Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after buying an additional 98,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

