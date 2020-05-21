Royal Fund Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,204,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

