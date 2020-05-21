Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.95. 114,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

