RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $2.30

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $1.90 to $2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

RES stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,099. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 75.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 61.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

