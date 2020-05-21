RR Advisors LLC Buys 3,265,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265,000 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises approximately 12.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned 2.88% of Plains GP worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Plains GP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 200,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,020. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

