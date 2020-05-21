RR Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 6.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Genesis Energy worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 100,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,919.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.61. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.07 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

