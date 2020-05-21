RR Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,543,000 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 0.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Western Midstream Partners worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 51,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,706. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

