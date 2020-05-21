RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. State Street Corp grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,366.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.69. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

