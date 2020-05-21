RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $9,504.52 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $9,504.52 or 1.05623752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1.55 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 191 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

