Rupee Market Cap Tops $131,656.29 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Rupee has a total market cap of $131,656.29 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,891,300 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

