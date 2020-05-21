RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €33.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €33.50 ($38.95) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RWE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.51 ($34.32).

RWE opened at €28.87 ($33.57) on Thursday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.56 and a 200-day moving average of €27.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

