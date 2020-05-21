Safe Haven 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,769.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $504,984.89 and $23,769.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.01674153 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00231000 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

