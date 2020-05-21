Safe Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004938 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $94,114.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003583 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

