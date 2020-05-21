Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $66,803.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $194,751. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

SFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

