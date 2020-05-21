Safex Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,817.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

