salesforce.com (CRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CRM opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $875,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,778 shares of company stock valued at $63,812,583 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

