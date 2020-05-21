salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $1,761,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $1,799,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,643,200.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.26. 4,428,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,210. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 876.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

