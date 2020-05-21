Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanderson Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

